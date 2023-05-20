JAC 10th, 12th Results 2023 Date: Jharkhand Board Result Expected Today

JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th Board Result 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to release the JAC Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 soon. As per latest reports, Jharkhand Education Board is expected to announce the JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023 today, 20 May. Though there is no official confirmation from the boar for the date and time of the declaration of results.

As per reports, JAC will announce the Jharkhand Board 10th results and Jharkhand Board 12th Results for Science stream together. The JAC 12th Results for Arts and Commerce streams will be declared later.

After the results are released, candidates can check and download their Jharkhand 10th, 12th Board Results 2023 from the official websites - - jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in. Check the steps below to download the results.