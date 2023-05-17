NEET UG 2023 Answer Key To Be Out This Week: Direct Link & Steps To Download

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019NEET UG 2023 Answer Key To Be Out This Week: Direct Link & Steps To Download

The NEET UG Answer Key 2023 may be released in this week. Details inside.
Saima Andrabi
Education
Published:

NEET UG 2023 answer key is expected to be declared in March.

(Photo: iStock)

The NEET UG 2023 answer key is expected to be released anytime soon on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Once released, candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2023 Exam can download and check the answer keys by following the below mentioned steps.

Although the exact date and time of NEET UG Answer Key has not been revealed by the concerned officials yet, several media reports suggest that the it may be out in this week.

Check this space regularly to get the latest updates of NEET UG 2023.

NEET UG Exam 2023 Date

This year, the NEET UG Exam was held by the concerned authorities on 7 May all across the country and abroad. Approximately, 20, 87, 449 candidates registered for the exam.

Due to some clashes in the North Eastern State Manipur, the NEET UG Exam was cancelled by the NTA. Fresh dates for the entrance exams will be announced as soon as possible. Follow the official website for the most recent updates.
Steps To Download and Check the NEET UG Answer Key 2023

  • Go to the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, search and click on the direct link that reads as 'NEET UG 2023 answer key.'

  • You will be redirected to a new page.

  • Click on the subject for which you want to check the answers.

  • Your answer key will show up on the screen.

  • Check the answers carefully and raise objection in case you have any query.

  • Download, save, and print a copy of answer key for future reference.

