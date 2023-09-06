DU NCWEB Cut-off List 2023 Declared: DU NCWEB Admission Starts Today; Know Dates

Delhi University (DU) has officially released the special cut-off list for admissions to BA (programme) and BCom courses of the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) 2023-24. The admission process is scheduled to begin today, Wednesday, 6 September and it will end on 7 September, at 11:59 pm as per the latest details. Candidates who appeared for the exam are requested to check the DU NCWEB special cut-off list on the official website - du.ac.in and download it soon.

The ones who are taking part in the DU NCWEB admission 2023 are requested to stay alert. All the latest details about the DU NCWEB special cut-off list are available on the website - du.ac.in for those who want to take a look at them. Selected candidates are requested to finish the admission process by the mentioned last date.