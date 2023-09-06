DU NCWEB Cut-off List 2023 Declared: DU NCWEB Admission Starts Today; Know Dates

DU NCWEB cut-off list 2023 is released on the official website for concerned candidates.
Delhi University (DU) has officially released the special cut-off list for admissions to BA (programme) and BCom courses of the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) 2023-24. The admission process is scheduled to begin today, Wednesday, 6 September and it will end on 7 September, at 11:59 pm as per the latest details. Candidates who appeared for the exam are requested to check the DU NCWEB special cut-off list on the official website - du.ac.in and download it soon.
The ones who are taking part in the DU NCWEB admission 2023 are requested to stay alert. All the latest details about the DU NCWEB special cut-off list are available on the website - du.ac.in for those who want to take a look at them. Selected candidates are requested to finish the admission process by the mentioned last date.
The cut-off list is declared by the university on the official website so that it is easier for concerned candidates to go through it. You do not have to go to any other website to find the NCWEB cut-off list.
As per the latest official details, the DU NCWEB special cut-off list 2023 is divided into three categories and they are as follows:
General Category
Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe (SC/ST) Category
Other Backward Class (OBC) Category
Everybody should note that only female students can take admission under the DU NCWEB. The cut-off list is declared in a PDF form for both, BA and BCom courses for all interested candidates.
Here are the steps you should follow to download the DU NCWEB cut-off list 2023 online:
Visit the official website of the university - du.ac.in.
On the homepage, tap on the link "Special cut-off list 2023-2024 for NCWEB".
A new PDF will open on your screen.
Go through the cut-off list for the BA program and BCom program.
Download the PDF from the DU website and save a copy.
