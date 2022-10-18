DU UG Merit List 2022 To Be Out Today: Check Website, Know Important Details

DU UG Merit List 2022 will be released on 18 October at 5 pm.
(Photo: iStock)
The Delhi University (DU) is all set to release the first merit list for UG Admissions today, Tuesday, 18 October. According to the official schedule announced by the university for DU Admissions 2022 Phase 3, the DU UG Merit List 2022 is set to be declared online on Tuesday. Candidates can check and download the merit list from the official website, once released. The websites that one should visit to check the DU UG Merit List are du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in.
According to the schedule released for Phase 3 of DU Admissions, the DU UG Merit List 2022 is set to be declared on 18 October at 5 pm. Candidates must note that this is the first merit list that will be declared by Delhi University. They must keep a close eye on the websites, du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in.
Candidates who have registered for undergraduate admissions at Delhi University (DU) can take a look at the first merit list, once released, by entering their DU CSAS login details in the required space.
It is important to note that once the DU UG Merit List 2022 is declared officially, candidates will be able to accept their allotted seats from 10 AM on 19 October. The process will go on till 21 October, 5 pm.
According to the schedule, the last date for colleges to check and approve the online applications of candidates is 22 October.
One should remember that Delhi University will declare the DU UG Second Merit List 2022 on 30 October, as per the schedule. To know more, one can check the official websites.
Here are the steps that candidates should follow to download the DU UG Merit List 2022:
Visit either of the mentioned websites, du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in.
Click on the active link that states DU UG Merit List 2022 on the homepage.
Enter your CSAS login credentials correctly in the provided space and tap on submit.
The DU Admissions 2022 first merit list will open on your screen.
Check if your name is present in the list and download it.
Take a printout of the same if required.
