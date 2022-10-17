JNU Admissions 2022: First Merit List Expected to Be Out Today

Jawaharlal Nehru University, popularly known as JNU is most likely to release the JNU UG Admissions 2022 merit list anytime soon. According to the official schedule, the JNU merit list is expected to be released today, 17 October 2022.

The interested candidates will be able to check the merit lists on the official websites of JNU at jnu.ac.in and jnuee.jnu.ac.in after the public release of the list. The candidates took part in the UG admissions registration process from 27 September 2022 to 12 October 2022. The university will also release the merit list for different courses based on the number of applications.

If JNU's official calendar is to be considered, the merit list for UG admissions will probably be released today, 17 October 2022. The university has not given a complete detailed schedule of release, thus the exact time is not known.