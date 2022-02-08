DU Student Attempts Self-Immolation During a Protest To Restart Physical Classes

Kamal Tiwari, a first-year student of MA in Buddhist Studies, allegedly doused himself in petrol and set himself on fire during the protest on Tuesday.
(Photo: The Quint)
Kamal Tiwari, a first-year student of MA in Buddhist Studies, allegedly doused himself in petrol and set himself on fire during the protest. Tiwari is also an activist of Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), the youth wing of the Aam Aadmi Party.
Tiwari is one of the thousands of DU students who had boycotted online classes and demanded that the varsity's vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh reopen the campuses. He has been vocal about the issues of online classes on Twitter.
Alam said, "Kamal has been depressed for some time now because universities have been shut for two years. He has been having such thoughts for a while and he suddenly took a step in that direction today."
He added,
Alam said that lakhs of students were in the same situation and that many students could not even afford a mobile recharge.
A student body at DU issued a statement, which read, "The students of University of Delhi stand in solidarity with Kamal Tiwari and his struggle and tears represent that of whole University [sic]."
Meanwhile, the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) on Tuesday began an indefinite hunger strike on the issue, claiming that students are participating in the strike in large numbers.
Student organisation AISA said that the protests would continue until a notice on offline classes was released.
