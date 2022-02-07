Delhi University Students Protest Outside VC Office, Demand Reopening of Campus

Students from various colleges of the Delhi University protested against online classes in front of the varsity Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh's office on Wednesday, 7 February, and demanded the reopening of campus.

The All India Students' Association (AISA), Delhi said in a statement that thousands of students boycotted their classes to protest at the VC office for reopening DU campuses.

Students from various colleges and departments said that they will boycott online classes in solidarity with the movement.

The AISA said the proctor assured students that a notice on the reopening of campus will be released on Monday.