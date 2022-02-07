Delhi University Students Protest Outside VC Office, Demand Reopening of Campus

Students from various colleges and departments said that they will boycott online classes in solidarity with the movement.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Students from various colleges of the Delhi University protested against online classes in front of the varsity Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh's office on Wednesday, 7 February, and demanded the reopening of campus.
The All India Students' Association (AISA), Delhi said in a statement that thousands of students boycotted their classes to protest at the VC office for reopening DU campuses.
Students from various colleges and departments said that they will boycott online classes in solidarity with the movement.
The AISA said the proctor assured students that a notice on the reopening of campus will be released on Monday.
The student outfit said that the protests will continue until the notice is released. It added, “We have resolved that our movement will continue until the notice comes.”
Students have also been demanding opening of the campus and allotment of hostels in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
The AISA said that students in JNU met with the Dean of Students (DoS) who promised to restart offline classes, mess facilities, and hostel allotments for BA 2020 students, as per a press release dated 6 February.
The statement said, “For several months, the DDMA guidelines were the sole excuse of the authorities to keep the University closed. Now that DDMA has given a green light for reopening of colleges, students demand immediate access to their campus.”
The Students Federation of India (SFI) took to Twitter on Monday to protest against Google and Zoom classes and demanded reopening of offline classes.
The students organisation tweeted, "DU students have entered inside the university VC's compound demanding reopening of the campus. Enough of Google Zoom, now open Classrooms!"
As per the press release, students from various departments in DU will boycott classes on Tuesday as well.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)