Canteens, College, and Conversations: In the Era of Zoom Calls, Nostalgia Hits

At the festival, my best friend and I also pulled off a prank that was talked about for weeks. Three late evenings in a row, we would hide behind a tree, and wait for people to walk past or ride past us, and just as they would approach the tree, she would appear like a ghost – hair till her chin, a black garment, and a Scary Movie-inspired walk. Some fell, scared out of their wits, others turned around and zipped away. There were no streetlights on that stretch.

After day one of pulling this off, we overheard a conversation over breakfast at a dhaba on campus that there was a ghost scaring people an evening ago. We were mini celebrities and only we knew that.

The festival at BITS Pilani also acquainted my dram soc friends with my ability to sleep anywhere, even in the auditorium in the middle of a performance, with a giant speaker right next to me.

The theatre production we took to the festival, however, was quite the opposite of the experiences we had there. It was a strong adaption of a story on “half-widows,” of a war-torn country, of a village with no men, of women who don’t know if their husbands, fathers and sons are alive. I played a greedy, manipulative soldier – a despicable creature, really. I watched in awe as my dram-soc friends played complex characters, week after week, festival after festival.