JNU PG 2nd Merit List Released: Check jnuee.jnu.ac.in; Know Important Dates Here

JNU PG 2nd Merit List is officially declared on the website.
The Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU has officially released the JNU PG 2nd Merit List for all interested candidates. One must visit the official website to check and download the merit list. Candidates are requested to visit jnuee.jnu.ac.in for all the latest details and updates on the merit list. Since the JNU PG 2nd Merit List has already been formally declared by the university, candidates are requested to download it from the mentioned website as soon as possible.
They must check the details mentioned on the JNU PG 2nd merit list carefully. It is important to note that the students have to enter their login details to download the merit list from the website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The process to download the second merit list is mentioned on the site so interested candidates can take a look at it.
According to the latest official details from the Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU, candidates have to block their seats by 10 November, 11:50 pm if their names are mentioned on the JNU PG 2nd Merit List that is released recently.
It is important to note that the JNU PG 2nd Merit List is declared online only.
Shortlisted candidates should save a copy of the merit list so that they can use it whenever required.
Here are the simple and easy steps candidates must follow to download the JNU PG 2nd Merit List online:
Visit the official website of the Jawaharlal Nehru University - jnuee.jnu.ac.in or jnu.ac.in.
Tap on the link that states Result of List 2 for MA/MCA/MSC Programme through CUET PG 2022 on the homepage.
Enter your login details such as your Application Number and Password correctly to view the list.
The second merit list will open on your screen.
Go through the details on the JNU second merit list carefully.
Download the merit list from the website.
Save a copy of the same on your device and take a printout of the merit list.
