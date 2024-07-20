NEET UG Result 2024: NTA Will Declare City-Wise Results Today at 12 pm; Details

NEET UG Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to declare the NEET UG 2024 result today on Saturday, 20 July 2024 at 12 pm. Once released, candidates will be able to check their NEET UG scores on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in.

The Supreme Court had earlier ordered NTA to release the NEET UG 2024 results by 20 July . The apex court asked the Agency not to disclose the identities of the students in the result, instead publish the marks only. Therefore, the concerned officials have now decided that the results will be released separately for cities and centers.