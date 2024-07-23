CUET UG Re-Test Answer Key 2024 Released; Steps To Download

advertisement
The Common University Entrance Test 2024 (CUET UG) re-tests have been conducted. For those who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key, the CUET UG re-test answer key 2024 will be available on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in. Candidates who visit the website will be able to download the provisional answer key, question papers, and recorded responses.
After downloading the answer key, candidates will be able to challenge it by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. This is a non-refundable processing fee. The last date to submit a challenge against the answer key is 23 July 2024 by 11:50 pm. The payment can be done through debit card/credit card/net banking/UPI. No challenge will be accepted without a receipt of the processing fee.
If you are also like many other students who are not satisfied with the answer key, then you should visit the official website to download the provisional answer key 2024. After downloading the answer key, you will be able to challenge it by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. This is a non-refundable processing fee.
Visit the official website of CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the CUET UG re-test answer key.
You can also enter the login details and click on submit.
The answer key will be displayed on the screen.
You can check the answer key and it for future
You can also get a hard copy for further need.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)