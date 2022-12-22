CUET UG 2023 Schedule Released: Know Important Dates; Check Website for Details

CUET UG 2023 registration will begin in February 2023.
The exam conducting body, National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently declared the detailed schedule of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2023 for interested candidates. The CUET UG schedule for the upcoming academic year is available on the official website so concerned candidates can take a look at it. The website that one should visit to download the CUET UG 2023 schedule is cuet.nta.ac.in. The website contains all the latest details for interested candidates to stay updated.
The CUET UG 2023 schedule mentions that the application process for the entrance exam will start from the first week of February 2023. The UGC has also shared on its official Twitter handle that the registrations will begin in February for all interested candidates. To know more about the registration process, you have to keep a close eye on the website - cuet.nta.ac.in.
Once the application process for the CUET UG 2023 begins, candidates must finish the steps on the website soon. They should register themselves for the entrance exam within the deadline.
According to the latest details, the CUET UG 2023 application process is scheduled to begin in February 2023. The CUET UG exam is likely to be conducted between 21 May to 31 May.
The academic session is set to begin on 1 August 2023. To know more about the important dates and details regarding the CUET UG 2023, you can check the schedule on the site - cuet.nta.ac.in.
Let's take a look at the steps that candidates should follow to complete the CUET UG 2023 application process online:
Visit the official website - cuet.nta.ac.in.
Click on the CUET UG 2023 application link on the homepage.
Register yourself by entering the required information and creating your login details.
Now, fill out the application form correctly and upload the required documents carefully.
Verify all the details you have entered, then click on the submit option.
Download the application form from the website and save a copy for your use.
