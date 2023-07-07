TS SSC Supply Result 2023: Telangana 10th Supplementary Results Declared

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019TS SSC Supply Result 2023: Telangana 10th Supplementary Results Declared

Check the date, time, website, and steps to download the TS SSC Supplementary results 2023
Shivangani Singh
Education
Published:

Telangana SSC supplementary exam results out

(Photo: The Quint)

TS SSC Supply Result 2023: Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana released the TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 today, 7 July 2023. The Telangana Board announced the Telangana 10th supply results at 3 pm today. All the candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results through the official site of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in. The other link to get access to the results is results.bsetelangana.org.

TS SSC supplementary examination was conducted from 14 to 22 June 14 to June 2023 at various exam centers across the state. The TS SSC supply exam was conducted in a single shift- from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM on all days.

Candidates who have scored a minimum of 35 marks out of 100 in each subject except the second language will qualify for the exam. The passing mark for the second language is 20. Have a look at the steps to download TS SSC Supply Result 2023.

How to Download TS SSC Supply Result 2023?

  • Visit the official website at results.bsetelangana.org

  • Enter your hall ticket number and submit it to login

  • Your TS SSC result will be displayed on the screen

  • You can save, download and take print for future reference.

