CTET Answer Key 2024 Declared: Objection Window Closing Today; Check the Details

advertisement
CTET Answer Key 2024: The provisional answer key of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 (CTET) is now available on the official website. Students who want to submit an objection on the provisional answer key will have the last date of 26 July, to do so. After this, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will prepare the final answer key and announce the result. One should remember that the objection raising last date for the CTET answer key 2024 is Friday. Candidates should finish the process soon if they want the officials to consider their objections.
You can download the CTET answer key 2024 only from the official website - ctet.nic.in. Concerned candidates should submit their objections soon if there are any. The CTET final answer key and result will be based on the objections raised by students. The exact date will be announced by the CBSE officials soon. Keep an eye on the website for the latest announcements.
If you are among the students who have objections to the provisional answer key of CTET 2024, you must visit the official website to submit your complaint. The website is ctet.nic.in. Candidates will need to submit a fee of Rs 1,000 per question for the objection.
It is to be noted that the CTET 2024 exam was held on 7 July, across the country. According to the CBSE, the exam was held in two shifts. In the first shift, the students were given paper 2 from 9:30 am to 12 pm and in the second shift, the students were given paper 1 from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.
After visiting the official website of CTET 2024, the students will get the login window available on the homepage. After entering the roll number and date of birth, the submit button will be pressed.
Here are the easy steps to download the CTET July result 2024 when the link will be activated:
Go to the official website of the exam - ctet.nic.in.
Open the link "CTET July Result 2024" on the homepage.
Key in your roll number and date of birth to open the result.
Once the result appears on the screen, check the scores and personal details.
Download the result from the site.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)