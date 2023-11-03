CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Registration Starts: Check csirnet.nta.ac.in; Details

CSIR UGC NET December 2023 registration has begun on the official website for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The online registration for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) 2023 for the December exam has officially started on the website for interested candidates. Aspiring candidates who want to register for the CSIR UGC NET December 2023 must check the application link on the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. One must fill out the registration form and submit it on time to sit for the eligibility test on the scheduled date.
The CSIR UGC NET December 2023 registration is taking place online on the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. The application dates and other important details about the December exam are already present on the website for candidates to go through. You can apply for the test after checking out all the important announcements. Make sure to register by the last date.
One should note that the exam date has already been announced by the officials. Apart from the exam date, candidates should go through the other important dates on the schedule and complete the application process accordingly.
As per the details mentioned on the official website, the last date to apply for the CSIR UGC NET December exam is 30 November. The exam-conducting body has not announced any details about the extension of the registration date yet.
Candidates will be allowed to make changes to their application forms in case of any errors from 2 December. You can make edits to the form.
Here are the steps you must follow to complete the CSIR UGC NET December 2023 registration online:
Browse through the official website - csirnet.nta.ac.in.
Go to the homepage and click on the link "Registration for Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2023".
A new page will display on your screen and you have to create your login details.
Fill out the CSIR UGC NET December 2023 application form carefully.
Upload the required documents and pay the fee online.
Tap on submit after completing the steps.
Download a copy of the application form to your device.
