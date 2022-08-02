ADVERTISEMENT
CUET PG 2022 Dates Announced, To Be Held From 1-7 & 9-11 September
The dates of the advance city intimation and the release of the admit card are yet to be announced.
i
The Common University Entrance Test CUET (PG) -2022 will be held from 1-7 and 9-11 September, the Chairman of the University Grants Commission M Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday, 2 August.
"The dates of advance city intimation and release of admit card will be announced later on," news agency ANI quoted Kumar as saying.
(This will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×