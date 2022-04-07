CUET 2022: Registration Commenced on 6 April

Apply for CUET 2022 from 6 April to 6 May 2022.
National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022. NTA opened the registration window for CUET 2022 on Wednesday, 6 April.
Interested candidates who want to appear for CEUT 2022 can fill their forms on the website: cuet.samarth.ac.in. The registration window will be open till 6 May 2022.
The registrations started in the late afternoon on Wednesday. As per the reports, the entrance exam will be held in 547 cities inside India and 13 cities outside India: Sri Lanka, Doha, Qatar, Indonesia, Nepal, Malaysia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Nigeria, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and Sharjah.
As per the notice released by NTA, "In pursuance of the UGC Notification No. 2-1712022 (CPP-ID), dated: 27 March 2022, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is inviting online applications for the Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) – 2022 for admission to the undergraduate courses in Central Universities, for the academic year 2022-23.”
The students must remember that they can fill the registration forms for CUET 2022 only through online mode on their website cuet.samarth.ac.in.
The application will not be accepted through any other mode by NTA. Moreover, the students can fill and submit the form only once.
The general category students will have to pay Rs 650 for morning or evening slot. The General- EWS/ OBCNCL students will have to pay Rs 600 for each slot in Indian centers and candidates of SC/ST/PwBD/ Third gender categories will have to pay Rs 550.
The application fee is Rs 3,000 for each slot in the centers outside India irrespective of a student's category.
Visit the official website or wait for official notifications for more updates regarding CUET 2022.
