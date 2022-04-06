DU Admissions 2022-23: CUET Mandatory for all Interested Students
Know the exam pattern, eligibility criteria and admission process for DU.
Delhi University has released the official admission policy for academic year 2022-23 and the vice chancellor of the university said that the students will be selected on the basis of Common University Entrance Test 2022 (CUET).
The Vice Chancellor, Yogesh Singh said, "The candidates will be able to appear in CUET only in those subjects which they have taken in class XII. The merit will also be calculated on the basis of combination of only those subjects in which the candidate has appeared in the CUET test."
DU Admission Policy 2022-23: UG Programs
Mr Yogesh Singh said that the admission process will move forward only on the basis of CUET 2022 marks. The admissions for undergraduate program also depends on the CUET score except for the School of Open Learning and National Collegiate Women's Education Board.
The students will have to appear for exams in 6 subjects out of which at least 1 will be a language subject and the best score will be considered for admission.
The Vice Chancellor of DU said, "It is mandatory for all the candidates to appear in CUET 2022 including those seeking admission to additional seats. The eligibility criteria will be decided on the basis of marks obtained in CUET."
DU Admissions 2022-23: CUET Pattern
The CUET 2022 will consist of three parts. The first section will be divided into two other parts, the first consisting of 13 languages and 20 languages in the second part.
Dean Admissions Haneet Gandhi said. "It is mandatory for the candidates to appear in at least one language for admission to Delhi University, out of both these parts combined. The second section of the entrance exam consists of 27 domain-specific topics. The third section is based on General Knowledge which will be for admission to BA Program only."
DU Admissions 2022-23: Eligibility Criteria
The candidates applying for the B.Sc. program will be eligible for admission only if they obtain 30% marks in any language subject and the qualifying score will be calculated for the subjects like Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics or Biology.
According to Haneet Gandhi, “For admission to Bachelor of Arts, a candidate will have to appear in the entrance test in any one language from section one and in any three subjects from the other section. Merit will be calculated on the basis of marks obtained by the candidate in the same subject and language."
The 50% seats are reserved for the minority classes and their score will be calculated on the basis of 85% marks from CUET and 15% marks as decided by the college.
DU Admissions 2022-23: Registration
The students willing to take admissions in the DU university can register themselves through the official website of NTA and then they can apply for centralized e-counselling on DU's website. As per the reports the DU admission link will be live tomorrow- admission.uod.ac.in.
