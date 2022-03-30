DU Responds Positively to CUET, TISS & 7 Other Deemed-to-be Univs Show Interest

Many universities have agreed to conduct Common University Entrance Test (CUET) from this academic session.
Many universities and deemed-to-be universities have responded positively to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) that has been mandatory for central universities across the country by the University Grants Commission (UGC), saying that they will be implementing it from the coming academic session.
This means that entrances to their undergraduate courses will be through CUET rather than relying solely on board results. This also means that sky-high cut-off percentages will be a thing of the past.
Here’s how some of the central universities have responded so far:
Delhi University Gives Nod to CUET
Delhi University (DU) was among the first to give CUET a thumbs up. The academic council approved the undergraduate admissions for the academic session 2022-2023. However, the decision saw some opposition at first. The agenda item was eventually passed with nine dissents.
DU Registrar Vikas Gupta told The Indian Express:
Minority colleges affiliated to DU such as St Stephen’s, and Jesus and Mary College are expected to conduct examinations through CUET too.
Other minority colleges that are affiliated to DU such as the SGTB Khalsa College, SGND Khalsa College, and Mata Sundri College too are likely to have admissions through CUET.
However, the reservation policy of each of these institutes will remain the same as before.
Admission to Eight Courses in Jamia to Take Place Via CUET
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) said that they will admit students through CUET for eight of their undergraduate courses. These include Bachelor of Arts in Hindi, Sanskrit, French and Francophone Studies, Spanish and Latin American Studies, Economics, History, BSc Biotechnology, and B Voc Solar Energy.
Admissions to other courses will continue to take place via entrance tests like they used to before.
The window to fill forms for CUET will stay open between 4-30 April.
TISS, Among Eight Deemed Universities That Will Adopt CUET
A few deemed-to-be universities have conveyed that they will be implementing CUET from the new academic year. The heads of these institutes had a meeting with the UGC Chairperson on 28 March.
The institutes include TISS Mumbai, Jamia Hamdard University in New Delhi, Gandhigram Rural Institute in Tamil Nadu, Dayalbagh Educational Institute in Agra, Gurukul Kangri in Haridwar, Gujarat Vidyapith in Ahmedabad, Avinashilingam University of Home Sciences in Coimbatore and Ramakrishna Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute in Kolkata.
The UGC Chairperson, Jagadesh Kumar Mamidala tweeted on 28 March saying:
Aligarh Muslim University Likely to Implement CUET
Earlier, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) had stated that they would not implement CUET since the university’s minority status is sub-judice. However, AMU’s request seeking exemption was not granted by the government.
A senior official of the university told The Indian Express that the ministry’s reply will be placed before the university’s academic council. The university will most probably implement the CUET given that it is funded by the Centre.
The other central universities include Assam University, Banaras Hindu University, Allahabad University, Indira Gandhi National Open University in Delhi, Central University of Kerala, Pondicherry University, and Visva Bharati in West Bengal.
Many universities and colleges are yet to make announcements about the common entrance test.
Watch this space for more details on CUET.
