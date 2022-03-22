'Common Entrance Test Will Make Terrain More Unequal': DU's Academic Council

'A Less Flexible System'

The council observed that the proposed system was less flexible than the DU's admission process that organically evolved over the years.

It added in the note that the new system would curtail the autonomy of institutions to respond to ground realities. Emphasising this, the Academic Council gave the example of science courses that had dropout rates as high as 30 percent within a year as students shifted to technical courses.

It said, "Cut-offs are decided so as to have desired over-admission to ensure that seats do not go empty at any cost within a few months of admission closure. This helps institutions to give chance to more students who would otherwise miss admission even as seats fall vacant a little later and (2) retain teachers as the employment of teachers is on the basis of sanctioned strength or actual – whichever is less. It is important to discuss if the new system will provide such flexibility to institutions."