Common Entrance Test Compulsory for UG Admissions: What's the Syllabus?

Ending the wait over the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) announcement, the University Grants Commission (UGC) said that the test will be compulsory for admissions to undergraduate courses to the central universities, from the academic year 2022-23.

UGC Chairperson Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar addressed the media on Monday, 21 March, emphasising that admissions to the central universities via board results are being done away with, and that students will have to prepare for the common test instead.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to post details on the structure of the test on their website soon.

Who is eligible to take the test? What's the syllabus? Here's all you need to know.