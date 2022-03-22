Common Entrance Test Compulsory for UG Admissions: What's the Syllabus?

Admissions to UGC-funded central universities via board results are being done away with and students will have to prepare for the common test instead.
Ending the wait over the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) announcement, the University Grants Commission (UGC) said that the test will be compulsory for admissions to undergraduate courses to the central universities, from the academic year 2022-23.
UGC Chairperson Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar addressed the media on Monday, 21 March, emphasising that admissions to the central universities via board results are being done away with, and that students will have to prepare for the common test instead.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to post details on the structure of the test on their website soon.
Who is eligible to take the test? What's the syllabus? Here's all you need to know.
Who should take the test?
Students who aim to secure undergraduate admission to any of the central universities that are funded by the UGC, will have to appear for the exam. There are around 45 central universities that are funded by the UGC and some used to conduct their own tests previously.
How did these students admit students previously?
Most of the universities used to admit students on the basis of their board examination results. Now they can define eligibility based on board results but the final admission decision will rest on CUET scores.
What about postgraduate students?
A few universities have also agreed to admit postgraduate students through CUET but the UGC has not made it mandatory for universities to do so as yet. Meanwhile, admission to PhD courses will not be affected.
For professional programmes, universities can continue to admit students on aptitude tests such as National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) scores. Admission to skill-based courses such as fine arts, theatre, and music will be done through practical examinations by the specific university, in addition to the CUET.
How can I prepare for the test?
The UGC chairperson said that the syllabus will 'mirror the class 12 syllabus.' Students will have to prepare from the class 12 NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) syllabus.
Students will give the exam in two shifts. In the first shift, they will answer questions pertaining to one language, two domain-specific tests, and a general test. In the second shift, they can appear for four more domain subjects and an additional language test if they want to.
In which language can I take the test? How many papers can I appear for?
According to the UGC, the test will give students flexibility with regards to their choice of languages and domain subjects. Students can appear for six out of 27 domain subjects and will have to sit for one language test in addition to the general test. The exam will take around three and a half hours.
What happens to minority institutions?
Implementation of the common entrance test has been debated upon in a few institutes. Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), whose minority status is sub judice, had previously said that they will stick to status quo with regard to admissions.
Article 30 of the constitution states, “All minorities, whether based on religion or language, shall have the right to establish and administer educational institutions of their choice.”
However, it has been made clear that the test is compulsory for all undergraduate courses to central universities. Minority institutes such as St Stephen's, which is a constituent of Delhi University, will also have to comply. The existing reservation policies of universities and institutes will not be affected.
When will the schedule be out?
Students can check the NTA website for dates and more details over the course of the next week. Stay tuned to this space for more information.
