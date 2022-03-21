ADVERTISEMENT

DU’s Academic Council To Discuss Implementing CUET From Next Academic Session

Last year, the academic council had adopted a proposal to implement a common entrance test.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The modalities pertaining to the implementation of CUET are likely to be discussed in the upcoming DU Academic Council meeting on 22 March.&nbsp;</p></div>
Delhi University's (DU) Academic Council will be meeting on Tuesday, 22 March, to deliberate on whether admissions to undergraduate courses in the coming academic year will rely solely on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

A proposal to discuss this has been put forward by the university’s Standing Committee. The modalities pertaining to the implementation of CUET are likely to be discussed in the meeting.

Last year, the academic council had adopted a proposal to implement a common entrance test. They said that they would do away with the previous admission criteria which was based on Class XII performance.
Recent Discussions on CUET

On March 17, the standing committee of the academic counil, students have to have passed their Class XII board examinations in order to sit for CUET.

Members recommended that candidates should appear for CUET only in the subjects that they studied in Class XII. In case, a particular subject is not mentioned in CUET, candiates can give appear for the subject closest to that subject.

It was proposed that merit be calculared on the basis of a combination of subjects in which the candidate has appeared in CUET.

Minority Colleges Likely to Conduct Admissions Via CUET

It has been proposed that minority institutes that are affiliated to Delhi University, such as St Stephen's and Jesus and Mary College, will admit students via CUET as well.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, DU registrar Vikas Gupta said that the admission process will be the same for all colleges including minority institutes. However, he added that the institutes will be able to continue their own policies regrading the intake of minority students.

St Stephen's and Jesus and Mary College, the two Christian minority institutes, used to have their own cutoff lists while St Stephen's also conducts an interview as part of the admission procedure.

There are also Sikh minority institutes under the university that reserve seats for students from the community.

(With inputs from The Indian Express and Hindustan Times.)

