DU’s Academic Council To Discuss Implementing CUET From Next Academic Session

Minority Colleges Likely to Conduct Admissions Via CUET

It has been proposed that minority institutes that are affiliated to Delhi University, such as St Stephen's and Jesus and Mary College, will admit students via CUET as well.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, DU registrar Vikas Gupta said that the admission process will be the same for all colleges including minority institutes. However, he added that the institutes will be able to continue their own policies regrading the intake of minority students.

St Stephen's and Jesus and Mary College, the two Christian minority institutes, used to have their own cutoff lists while St Stephen's also conducts an interview as part of the admission procedure.

There are also Sikh minority institutes under the university that reserve seats for students from the community.