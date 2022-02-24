AMU Will Not Conduct Entrance Exams through Common Test for Central Universities

Whether AMU is a minority institute or not, is sub-judice. Article 30 of the constitution states the right of minority institutes to establish and administer educational institutes. It says, “All minorities, whether based on religion or language, shall have the right to establish and administer educational institutions of their choice.”

A ministry official told the newspaper that CUET will consider the needs of minority institutes. The official said that the ministry had considered the issues of minority institutes when they had reservations when entrance examinations for medical and engineering courses were first introduced. They will do the same with regards to CUET, said the official.