COMEDK UGET 2022 Round-2 Seat Allotment Result Today on comedk.org, how to check

COMEDK UGET 2022 Round 2 seat result to be released today
(Photo: iStock)
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka are expected to release the COMEDK UGET 2022 round 2 seat allotment result today. The candidates who had registered themselves for the same can check the COMEDK UGET 2022 seat allotment result at comedk.org.
Candidates will have to login to get access to their results using their application number and password. The results for the COMEDK UGET 2022 round 2 seat allotment will be released considering various parameters like filled preferences, available seats, and more. It is advisable to download the COMEDK UGET seat allotment letter and visit the respective institutes for admission.
Provision to change/edit preferences in choice filling form – 25 October to 27 October 2022
Release of round 2 phase 2 allotment result (GM Seats) – 29 October 2022
Decision-making/confirmation of choice on allotted seat and fee payment online – 29 October to 3 November 2022
Reporting to allotted colleges – 29 October to 3 November 2022
Visit the official link for COMEDK Results at comedk.org.
On the homepage, click on "candidates login" link.
Candidates will have to enter login details like application number and password.
Click on the option "Decision Making" on the login page.
The COMEDK UGET 2022 allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the allocated college's name, course name, preference order number, seat category, and total charge.
The candidates will have to select the seat and freeze it before 3 November. If a candidate does not send a response within the allotted period, their application will be considered withdrawn from remaining rounds of counseling.
