CMAT 2022 Admit Card to Be Released Soon, Check Exam Date and Other Details

CMAT 2022 admit card is expected to release soon.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit cards for the Common Management Admission Test, CMAT 2022 on the official website for the candidates.
The ones who want to know more details about the Common Management Admission Test, CMAT 2022 should visit the official website of CMAT – cmat.nta.nic.in.
They are requested to keep checking the official website to know when the NTA will release the CMAT 2022 admit cards for the candidates to access.
The official website has all the latest updates and details about the examination.
The online registration process for the Common Management Admission Test, CMAT 2022 officially ended on 17 March 2022.
It is important to note that the CMAT 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on 9 April 2022. Candidates are requested to keep the admit cards handy as it is an important document.
The NTA has not announced officially the release date of the CMAT 2022 admit card but it is assumed that the admit cards will release soon.
Here are a few steps that the candidates need to follow to download the CMAT 2022 admit card once it is officially released by the NTA:
Go to the official website of CMAT: cmat.nta.nic.in.
Click on the link that states CMAT 2022 Admit Card on the homepage.
A new page will display on your screen.
Enter the required credentials to log in to your account.
Click on submit after providing the details.
The CMAT 2022 admit card will appear on your screen.
Check the details and download the admit card from the website.
Take a printout of the admit card.
The official website will notify once the admit card is released so candidates should keep checking.