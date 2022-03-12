CMAT 2022 Exam Date Declared: Examination To Be Conducted on 9 April

NTA has announced CMAT 2022 examination date.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the examination date for Common Management Admission Test, CMAT 2022 on Friday, 11 March 2022.
Candidates who are appearing for the Common Management Admission Test, CMAT 2022 should take note of the exam date and timing from before, to avoid any problem on the scheduled date.
The official notification regarding the examination date and time is also released on the website.
Candidates should check the official notification released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for all the information.
It is to be noted that the candidates who want to appear for the Common Management Admission Test, CMAT 2022 have the opportunity to register till 17 March 2022, up to 11:50 p.m.
NTA has decided to conduct the CMAT 2022 on 9 April 2022 for three hours that is from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The application process for the CMAT 2022 began on 16 February 2022 and it will go on till 17 March 2022. Candidates can apply for the examination till the mentioned date.
It is to be noted by the candidates that the NTA has decided to open an application correction window from 19 March 2022 to 21 March 2022.
Candidates can make any correction in the application form on these dates.
Candidates should keep checking the official website - nta.ac.in. for any update on the admit cards.
However, the Common Management Admission Test, CMAT 2022 exam date and time has been confirmed by NTA. Candidates should take a look at the notification.