CMAT 2022 Exam Date Declared: Examination To Be Conducted on 9 April Here are all the important details about CMAT 2022 Exam Date. Raajwrita Dutta Education Published: NTA has announced CMAT 2022 examination date. (Photo: iStock)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the examination date for Common Management Admission Test, CMAT 2022 on Friday, 11 March 2022.

The CMAT 2022 is scheduled to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 9 April 2022. the NTA has confirmed the date on 11 March 2022.

Candidates who are appearing for the Common Management Admission Test, CMAT 2022 should take note of the exam date and timing from before, to avoid any problem on the scheduled date.

The candidates should also visit the official website of NTA - nta.ac.in. for any updates regarding the CMAT 2022.

The official notification regarding the examination date and time is also released on the website.

CMAT 2022 Exam Date Announced: Important Details

Candidates should check the official notification released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for all the information.

Also Read CMAT 2022 Application Process Begins: Check Eligibility and Last Date to Apply

It is to be noted that the candidates who want to appear for the Common Management Admission Test, CMAT 2022 have the opportunity to register till 17 March 2022, up to 11:50 p.m.

Any registration after the deadline that is 17 March 2022 till 11:50 p.m., will not be accepted. Candidates should finish the registration process within the last date.

NTA has decided to conduct the CMAT 2022 on 9 April 2022 for three hours that is from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

It is a Computer Based Online Test Format that will go on for a duration of three hours.

The application process for the CMAT 2022 began on 16 February 2022 and it will go on till 17 March 2022. Candidates can apply for the examination till the mentioned date.

Also Read CMAT 2021 Answer Key Released, How to Calculate Percentile

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

It is to be noted by the candidates that the NTA has decided to open an application correction window from 19 March 2022 to 21 March 2022. Candidates can make any correction in the application form on these dates.

NTA has not made any official announcements regarding the release date of the admit cards for CMAT 2022.