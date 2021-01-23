CMAT 2021: Last Date to Register Extended to 30 January

CMAT 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to apply for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021. Earlier, the deadline to apply for the CMAT 2021 was 22 January, which has now been extended to 30 January 2021.

Candidates who want to appear for the exam and are eligible for it can register themselves at CMAT’s website: cmat.nta.nic.in.

The official notification by the NTA reads, “To enable larger participation of candidates in the above mentioned exam, it has been decided to extend the last date for online submission of Exam Application Forms of CMAT 2021 to 30.01.2021.”

The last date to pay examination fee is 31 January, till 11:50 pm.