CMAT 2021: Last Date to Register Extended to 30 January
CMAT 2021: Students will be allowed to make corrections in their application forms on 1 and 2 February 2021.
CMAT 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to apply for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021. Earlier, the deadline to apply for the CMAT 2021 was 22 January, which has now been extended to 30 January 2021.
Candidates who want to appear for the exam and are eligible for it can register themselves at CMAT’s website: cmat.nta.nic.in.
The official notification by the NTA reads, “To enable larger participation of candidates in the above mentioned exam, it has been decided to extend the last date for online submission of Exam Application Forms of CMAT 2021 to 30.01.2021.”
The last date to pay examination fee is 31 January, till 11:50 pm.
How to Apply for CMAT 2021
- Visit the official of CMAT- cmat.nta.nic.in
- Click on the link ‘Apply for CMAT 2021’.
- Click on the link ‘New Registration’.
- Fill in your details in Online Application Form.
- Upload Scanned Photo & Signature
- Pay Examination Fee
Students will be allowed to make corrections in their application forms on 1 and 2 February 2021.
What Is CMAT?
The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to Management Programme(s) in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE affiliated participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in such Institutions.
It is a three-hours-long Computer-Based Online Test which is conducted to evaluate the candidates ability across various segments like Quantitative Techniques, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension and General Awareness.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.