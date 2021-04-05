CMAT 2021 Answer Key Released, How to Calculate Percentile
Last date to challenge CMAT 2021 answer key is Monday, 5 April (11:50 pm).
National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday, 3 April, released the provisional answer keys along with the question papers with recorded responses of Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021 . Candidates can download it from CMAT’s official website: cmat.nta.nic.in.
Last date to challenge CMAT 2021 answer key is Monday, 5 April (11:50 pm).
Candidates can challenge the answer key by paying Rs 1,000 (non-refundable) per question as processing fee. This facility will be available from April 3 to April 5 (5:00 pm),” reads the official notice.
How to Download CMAT 2021 Answer Key
- Visit the website: cmat.nta.nic.in.
- Click on ‘Display Question Paper and Answer key Challenge 2021’
- Login using your application number and date of birth.
- Download answer keys and question papers.
Candidates challenging the answer key can submit the fee using debit card, credit card, net banking and Paytm. Further, their challenges will be verified by subject experts. The official notification sates, “Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the experts after the challenge will be final.”
CMAT 2021 : How to Calculate Percentile
CMAT 2021 final score will be calculated out of 400 marks. NTA will initially calculate the raw scores using the marking scheme. It will be further converted to percentile score.
Formula: 100 X {(No. of candidates appeared from your session with raw score equal to less than your score) ÷ (Total number of candidates appeared in your session)}.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.