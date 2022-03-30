CMAT 2022 Admit Card Expected To Be Released Soon by NTA, Check Exam Date Here

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on 9 April 2022 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Admit cards (hall ticket) for the same are expected to be released soon by NTA.

However, exact admit card released date has not been announced yet. Therefore, candidates who have registered to appear for CMAT 2022 exam are advised to visit the official website of CMAT: cmat.nta.nic.in for further updates.