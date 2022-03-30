CMAT 2022 Admit Card Expected To Be Released Soon by NTA, Check Exam Date Here

CMAT Admit Cards 2022 will be released on cmat.nta.nic.in
The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on 9 April 2022 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Admit cards (hall ticket) for the same are expected to be released soon by NTA.
However, exact admit card released date has not been announced yet. Therefore, candidates who have registered to appear for CMAT 2022 exam are advised to visit the official website of CMAT: cmat.nta.nic.in for further updates.
CMAT 2022 admit cards will also be available for download on the official website. Here's how to do it.
Visit the official website of CMAT: cmat.nta.nic.in
Click on CMAT 2022 admit card link on the home page
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your CMAT 2022 application number, date of birth and copy the security pin
Click on 'Submit'
Your CMAT 2022 admit card will appear on the screen
Download and print it for exam day and future reference
Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national-level entrance examination for admission to management programmes in India. The test facilitates AICTE-affiliated participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the management courses in such institutions.
