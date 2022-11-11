CLAT 2023 Registration To End Soon: Apply Before Last Date, Important Dates Here

The online registration process for the Common Law Admission Test-2023 (CLAT 2023) is scheduled to end soon for all candidates. The ones who are interested to complete the CLAT 2023 registration are requested to do it within the deadline.

Interested candidates should note that the registration process is taking place online on the website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in. They must note that the application form window will close soon so candidates should fill out the form. Check the website for details.

According to the date mentioned on the official schedule, CLAT 2023 registration is scheduled to end on 13 November. The application form window will close on the website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in after the last date. Interested candidates are requested to fill out the registration form carefully and upload scanned copies of the required documents to complete the process.