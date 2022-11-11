CLAT 2023 Registration To End Soon: Apply Before Last Date, Important Dates Here

CLAT 2023 registration's last date is mentioned here.
(Photo: iStock)
The online registration process for the Common Law Admission Test-2023 (CLAT 2023) is scheduled to end soon for all candidates. The ones who are interested to complete the CLAT 2023 registration are requested to do it within the deadline.
Interested candidates should note that the registration process is taking place online on the website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in. They must note that the application form window will close soon so candidates should fill out the form. Check the website for details.
According to the date mentioned on the official schedule, CLAT 2023 registration is scheduled to end on 13 November. The application form window will close on the website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in after the last date. Interested candidates are requested to fill out the registration form carefully and upload scanned copies of the required documents to complete the process.
The ones who are registering for the CLAT 2023 exam should keep a close eye on the website to know all the latest details. The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) updates all the latest details on the website so that it is easier for the candidates to access.
According to the date mentioned on the official schedule, the Common Law Admission Test-2023 (CLAT 2023) exam will be formally conducted on 18 December 2022 for all registered candidates.
Candidates are requested to complete the CLAT 2023 registration online as soon as possible so that they can sit for the exam. To know more, one must check the website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in properly.
Let's take a look at the steps to apply for CLAT 2023 online so that it is easier for interested candidates to complete the process on time:
Visit the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
Click on the link that states CLAT 2023 registration on the homepage.
Create your login details by entering the required information.
Now, log in using your registered mobile number and password.
Enter the required details in the registration form carefully and check before submitting.
Upload scanned copies of all the documents.
Pay the required application amount online via the portal.
Now, submit the form after cross-checking the details.
Download the CLAT registration form for your reference.