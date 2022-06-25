CLAT Result 2022 Declared: Steps To Download Scorecard

CLAT 2022 Scorecard declared on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Consortium of National Law Universities released the result for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 on 24 June. The CLAT 2022 scorecard is now available on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
Candidates can get access to the CLAT exam 2022 result on the above-mentioned website; they just have to enter their registered mobile number and password.
The CLAT final answer key was released on 23 June and the entrance exam was held on 19 June to help candidates get admitted into undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. The exam was held at 131 exam centres across the country.
Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the "CLAT 2022 Result" link.
Enter your registered mobile number and password.
Your CLAT 2022 result will be displayed on the screen.
Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.
Admission to the National Law Universities (NLUs) will depend on the opening and closing ranks of the CLAT exam. Candidates who appeared for CLAT 2022 will be recognised by 22 NLUs, including some of the country's top law schools.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)