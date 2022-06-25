CLAT Result 2022 Declared: Steps To Download Scorecard

The Consortium of National Law Universities released the result for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 on 24 June. The CLAT 2022 scorecard is now available on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Candidates can get access to the CLAT exam 2022 result on the above-mentioned website; they just have to enter their registered mobile number and password.

The CLAT final answer key was released on 23 June and the entrance exam was held on 19 June to help candidates get admitted into undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. The exam was held at 131 exam centres across the country.