CLAT 2023 Registration Deadline Extended: Know Last Date; Latest Details Here

CLAT 2023 Registration's last date is extended for the candidates.
The Consortium of National Law Universities has officially extended the registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) till 18 November for all interested candidates. The ones who have not completed the CLAT 2023 registration have an opportunity to do it now. They can fill out the registration form on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in within the extended deadline. To know more about the application process, one has to go through the details on the website.
Earlier, the CLAT 2023 registration deadline was 13 November. Now, the deadline has been formally extended to 18 November so that more candidates can apply for the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. One can go through the official notification regarding the extension of the deadline on the website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates must check the CLAT 2023 registration details online.
According to the latest details, the Consortium of National Law Universities will formally conduct the CLAT 2023 UG and CLAT 2023 PG examinations on 18 December.
Candidates are requested to go through the latest updates on the website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in before applying for the exam. They must follow the correct steps while filling out the form online.
One can also check the CLAT 2023 official schedule on the website to know the exam date and timings.
Let's take a look at the steps to complete the CLAT 2023 registration online:
Visit the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
Click on the link that states CLAT 2023 Registration on the homepage.
Enter the required login details and generate a User ID and Password.
Now use your details to access the application form on the website.
Fill out the CLAT application form properly by typing your personal details.
Upload the required documents and pay the application fees online.
Now, submit the form online.
Download it from the website.
