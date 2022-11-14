NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today: Check mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC is getting ready to release the NEET UG 2022 counselling round 2 seat allotment result today, on Monday, 14 November. All the registered candidates are requested to stay alert so they can download the round 2 seat allotment result on time. It is important to note that the NEET UG 2022 counselling round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates must save a copy of the result.

The NEET UG 2022 counselling round 2 seat allotment result is expected to be declared soon by the MCC. Candidates are requested to log in to their registered accounts on the official website - mcc.nic.in to check and download the round 2 seat allotment result, once released formally.