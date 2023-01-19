CLAT 2023 First Provisional Allotment List Declared: Check the Website, Details

The Consortium of National Law Universities, NLUs officially released the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 First Provisional Allocation List for interested candidates. It is important to note that the CLAT 2023 first provisional allotment list is declared on the website -consortiumofnlus.ac.in. One must go through the details on the provisional list carefully to see if they have been selected for the admission process. All the latest announcements are available on the website for interested candidates to stay updated.

