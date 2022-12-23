CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key Declared: Check Website; How to Download Final Key

CLAT 2023 final answer key is released on the official website for candidates.
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) officially released the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 final answer key on Thursday, 22 December 2022. The CLAT 2023 answer key is available on the official website for candidates to download. Candidates can download the final answer key from consortiumofnlus.ac.in. It has all the latest updates regarding CLAT 2023 that candidates should note. They must download the CLAT 2023 final answer key on time from the website.
According to the latest details, the provisional answer key was declared on 18 December 2022. The objection window against the CLAT provisional answer key was closed on 20 December 2022. The CLAT 2023 final answer key is based on the objections raised against the provisional answer key so candidates should download it soon from consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
According to the latest official details, the CLAT 2023 exam was formally conducted on 18 December 2022. The exam is held for admission to UG and PG law programmes at 22 NLUs all over the country.
Candidates are requested to download the CLAT 2023 final answer key as soon as possible from the official website so they can calculate their probable scores.
All the details are available on the website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in for interested candidates.
Here are the steps you should follow to download the CLAT 2023 final answer key online:
Visit the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
Click on the CLAT 2023 final answer key link that is activated on the homepage.
Once you click on the link, the final answer key will appear on your screen.
Download the answer key from the website and take a proper look at the details mentioned on it.
Take a printout of the final answer key and save a copy of the same on your device for future reference.
