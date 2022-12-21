CLAT 2023: Final Answer Key Release Date Here; Check the CLAT Rank List Updates

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has officially closed the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 provisional answer key objection window on Tuesday, 20 December at 9 am. The examination authorities have decided to review the objections received from the candidates against the provisional answer key. After reviewing the objections, the CLAT 2023 final answer key will be released on 24 December 2022. Interested candidates should stay alert and take note of the latest updates on the website.

According to the latest details, the CLAT 2023 rank list is decided to be declared in the last week of December 2022. Once the CLAT 2023 final answer key is formally released, interested candidates can download the key from the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. One must keep a close eye on the aforementioned website for all the latest updates.