CLAT 2023: Final Answer Key Release Date Here; Check the CLAT Rank List Updates

CLAT 2023 final answer key release date is mentioned here for candidates.
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has officially closed the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 provisional answer key objection window on Tuesday, 20 December at 9 am. The examination authorities have decided to review the objections received from the candidates against the provisional answer key. After reviewing the objections, the CLAT 2023 final answer key will be released on 24 December 2022. Interested candidates should stay alert and take note of the latest updates on the website.
According to the latest details, the CLAT 2023 rank list is decided to be declared in the last week of December 2022. Once the CLAT 2023 final answer key is formally released, interested candidates can download the key from the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. One must keep a close eye on the aforementioned website for all the latest updates.
The CLAT 2023 rank list will also be released by the end of December on the official website. Interested candidates should keep checking the official site to know the exact release time.
As per the latest details, candidates should note that the UG CLAT examination was conducted for 150 marks. The CLAT PG examination was held for 120 marks.
Approximately 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) will see the CLAT scores to admit students to their undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes.
As of now, it is confirmed that the CLAT 2023 final answer key will be declared on 24 December. Candidates should download the answer key and go through the details carefully.
Let's take a look at the steps to download the CLAT 2023 final answer key once released online:
Go to the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
Find the CLAT 2023 final answer key download link on the homepage and click on it.
Enter your login credentials carefully in the provided space and click on submit.
Check the details on the final answer key carefully.
Download it from the website and take a printout of the same, if required.
