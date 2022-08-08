CHSE Odisha Result 2022 for Arts To Be Declared Today: How To Download & Check

CHSE Odisha 12th result 2022 for arts stream will b declared today, 08 August 2022 on orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in
(Photo: iStock)
The Odisha CHSE (Council of Higher Secondary Education) will declare the Class 12 Arts Result 2022 today on Monday, 08 August 2022 at 4:00 pm on the official websites, orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. Candidates who have participated in the CHSE Odisha 12th Class Exam 2022 can check the results from the official sites by using their personal login credentials like registration number, roll number, and date of birth.
Candidates should remember that the CHSE Odisha will also release the Odisha 12th vocational courses result today at the same time as 12th class arts result. This year almost 3 lakh students appeared for the Odisha 12th class board exam that was held from 28 April to 31 May 2022.
Following are some of the important details about the Odisha Class 12 board result for the arts.
CHSE Odisha Arts Result 2022 Date: 08 August 2022 (Today).
Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 Time: 4:00 pm.
Result will be available on websites: chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
CHSE Odisha 12th Class Exam 2022 Date: 28 April to 31 May 2022.
Odisha CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Passing Criteria: 30 % in each subject and overall passing percentage of 33%.
Candidates should follow the below mentioned steps to downlod and check their Odisha CHSE 12th Arts 2022:
Go to the official websites, chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct result link and a login page will open.
Enter the login details carefully and then and hit the submit option.
Check the result carefully against your roll number.
Download, save, and print a result copy for future reference.
