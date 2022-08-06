JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result To Be Released Soon

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 result will soon be released on the website.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) might release JEE Main Session 2 result soon. After the release of the JEE Main Session 2 result, candidates can check the results on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The agency has already released the answer keys of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2. It published the provisional answer keys for Paper 1, Paper 2A, and Paper 2B for the JEE Main Session 2 on 3 August. The NTA had conducted the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam from 25 July through 30 July.
The JEE Advanced 2022 registration process will begin on 7 August at 10 am. JEE Main 2022 results for Session 2 are expected to release on 6 or 7 August.
This year, over 6 lakh students took part in the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam.
The candidates must know that besides the marks, the result will have the following details as well.
Candidate's name
Application number
Subject wise score
Percentile score
JEE Main 2022 rank
Category (reserved or unreserved)
Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'JEE Main session 2 result'
Students will have to enter their application number and date of birth in the required fields
Students are required to check all the details mentioned in the JEE Main scorecard 2022
Download and take a printout of the results for future use.
