CGBSE Class 10 and 12 Results to be Released, Check Here

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is all set to release the board results for Class 12 on 12 May 2022. As per the reports, the Class 10 board exams are expected to be out by 14 May.

Once the Chhattisgarh Board releases the results, candidates can check their scorecards on the official website of the board at cgbse.nic.in. Candidates can also check the results at result.cg.nic.in.

The CGBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams 2022 were conducted in March. According to board officials, more than eight lakh candidates had appeared for the exams.