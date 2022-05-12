CGBSE 12th Result 2022: CGBSE Official Confirms Results Not Releasing Today

The official said, "The result date of Class 10, 12 has yet to be confirmed. Both the results will be announced this week."

A fake message was being circulated on WhatsApp and it stated that class 12 result will be out on 12 May at 11:30 am. It further added that the class 10 result will be released on 14 May.

The Chhattisgarh board official rejected the claim and made a clarification that the CGBSE class 12 Result 2022 will not be released on the mentioned dates.

The exact date for CGBSE class 10th and 12th Result 2022 is yet to be announced. However, according to the CGBSE president, the result is expected to be released this week.

Over 8 lakh students appeared for the CGBSE exam 2022 and they are waiting for the results to be announced. CGBSE class 10 exam ended on 23 March while the class 12 exam concluded on 30 March.

Once the results are released, students can check their scores on the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in.