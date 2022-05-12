CGBSE 12th Result 2022: CGBSE Official Confirms Results Not Releasing Today

CGBSE 12th Result 2022 is not to be out today as per the latest developments.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will not release the class 12 Result 2022 today, 12 May 2022, as per the Chhattisgarh board officials.
As per the reports, a Chhattisgarh board official has stated that the Chhattisgarh class 12 result will not be declared on 12 May. As per the Careers360, CGBSE President Alok Shukla confirmed this news. He also mentioned that both class 10 and 12 results will be out this week.
The official said, "The result date of Class 10, 12 has yet to be confirmed. Both the results will be announced this week."
A fake message was being circulated on WhatsApp and it stated that class 12 result will be out on 12 May at 11:30 am. It further added that the class 10 result will be released on 14 May.
The Chhattisgarh board official rejected the claim and made a clarification that the CGBSE class 12 Result 2022 will not be released on the mentioned dates.
The exact date for CGBSE class 10th and 12th Result 2022 is yet to be announced. However, according to the CGBSE president, the result is expected to be released this week.
Over 8 lakh students appeared for the CGBSE exam 2022 and they are waiting for the results to be announced. CGBSE class 10 exam ended on 23 March while the class 12 exam concluded on 30 March.
Once the results are released, students can check their scores on the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in.
Visit the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in
On the homepage, search and click on the result link
Enter the required login credentials
Click on submit and your result will appear on the screen
Do not forget to download the result and take a printout for future reference
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)