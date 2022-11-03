CSAB 2022 Special Round 2 Allotment Result Today: Check Website; How to Download

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) is all set to formally declare the special round two allotment result on Thursday, 3 November. Candidates who have registered for CSAB 2022 Counselling can go through the special round 2 allotment result on the official website, once released. The CSAB 2022 Special Round 2 Allotment Result will be officially released on the website - csab.nic.in, latest by 5 pm. Candidates must stay alert if they want to check the result.

