CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022 Expected This Week: Date, Time, and Other Details

It has been quite some time since the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2022 were held and since then, students have been desperately waiting for the results to be declared. If reports are to be believed, a board official has confirmed that the CBSE Class 10 result 2022 will be declared anytime this week and the CBSE Class 12 result 2022 will be announced next week. However, there has not been any official notice regarding the same.

Once declared on the official website (cbseresults.nic.in), candidates can download and check their results by submitting their exam credentials like roll number and date of birth.

Earlier, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had confirmed that the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results 2022 will be declared on time and there will be no delay.