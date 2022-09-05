CBSE 10th & 12th Compartment Result 2022: Know the Release Date and Time Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the 10 12 Compartment Result 2022 anytime soon. Once released, candidates can check their result from the official website (cbseresults.nic.in) by using their personal login credentials like roll number and date of birth.

CBSE Board 10th and 12th Compartment Exam 2022 was held from 24 August to 29 August 2022. The result is likely to be declared by 7 September for class 12 and a few days later for class 10. These are just the tentative dates, the concerned authorities have not confirmed anything officially yet.

CBSE declared the 10th and 12th results on 22 July 2022. Candidates who could not clear the exam appeared in the compartment exam 2022. The CBSE compartment exams for 10 and 12 classes were held from 23 August 2022. Let us read about the CBSE 10, 12 compartment exam result date, time and other important details below.