CBSE Compartment Exams 2022: Admit Card Released, Check Important Details Here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for the 10th and 12th compartment examinations 2022 on its official website, cbse.gov.in. The CBSE 10th and 12th results were declared by the board officials on 22 July 2022. Regular candidates who were not able to clear the exam on the first attempt can save their academic year through the compartment exam.

All candidates who have applied for the regular compartment exam 2022 must remember that they have to collect their admit cards from their respective schools only. The direct online link for downloading the admit cards is for teachers and other concerned officials only.