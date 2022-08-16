CBSE Compartment Exams 2022: Admit Card Released, Check Important Details Here

CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2022: Admit card released. Check details here.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for the 10th and 12th compartment examinations 2022 on its official website, cbse.gov.in. The CBSE 10th and 12th results were declared by the board officials on 22 July 2022. Regular candidates who were not able to clear the exam on the first attempt can save their academic year through the compartment exam.
All candidates who have applied for the regular compartment exam 2022 must remember that they have to collect their admit cards from their respective schools only. The direct online link for downloading the admit cards is for teachers and other concerned officials only.
Candidates who are going to appear in the compartment exam must know the following important details:
CBSE Class 12th Compartment Exam Date: 23 August onwards
CBSE Class 10th Compartment Exam Date: 23 August to 29 August 2022
CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Admit Cards available on: cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in
All the school administrators, principals, and concerned officials can download the admit card by following the below-mentioned steps:
Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.
Go to the Pariksha Sangam Portal and visit the section 'Pre-Exam Activities.'
Under the pre-exam activities section, search the direct admit card link that says 'Download Admit Card for Comptt Exam 2022'.
Click on the link and you will be taken to the login page.
Enter the login credentials and hit the submit option.
Download, save, and print the admit cards.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)