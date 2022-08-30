CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022 To Be Out Soon; Steps to Download Result

The CBSE 12th class compartment result 2022 will be out by 4 September
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare the class 12th compartment result soon. The board conducted the class 12th compartment examination on 23 August 2022 in offline mode.
The students appearing for the CBSE compartment exam had to prepare from the term 2 exam syllabus. After the release of the result, students can check and download their CBSE 12th compartment results from the official website at cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.
As per the media reports, the CBSE 12th Compartment result is expected to be out by 4 September.
Let's have a look on more details regarding the CBSE 12th result along with the steps to check and download the result.
The CBSE compartment examination was conducted for students who wanted to improve their performance in any one subject. The other websites from where the candidates can get access to the class 12th compartment result are:
cbse.gov.in
results.cbse.nic.in
results.nic.in
results.gov.in
Besides releasing the exam on the official website, CBSE has also decided to release the class 12 compartment scorecard through SMS, IVRS, and DigiLocker application.
The students will also see details like student’s name, roll number, name of the school, subject code, subject (appeared for), marks secured, total marks and grade of the students on the scorecard.
The important documents like CBSE 12th digital mark sheet, passing certificate and migration certificate will be made available on the app DigiLocker.
Visit the official website of the CBSE board at cbse.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the "CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result" link.
You will have to select your class, enter your roll number, 5-digit school number and date of birth
Submit all the required details and the CBSE 12th compartment result will appear on the screen
Download the scorecard in the form of a pdf and take a printout for future use.