CBSE Term 2 Practical/Internal Exams 2022 Date Sheet Released: Details Here

CBSE has released the date sheet for practical exams, know the details
(Photo: iStock)
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the date sheet for Term 2 practical exams on Thursday, 24 February 2022. According to reports, Term 2 dates for both 10th and 12th have been released.
According to the official notification on the official website, exams for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on 2 March 2022. With the Term 2 internal exams date sheet, the board has also released the exam guidelines and instructions to be followed on the day of exams.
According to the official notification, Term 2 internal/practical exams will start from 2 March 2022. Authorities have been informed that the practical exams must be over before 10 days of completion of written exams for both Classes 10 and 12.
Earlier this month, CBSE had announced that the Term 2 theory exams will begin on 26 April 2022 but there are no updates yet. According to guidelines, the end date of practical exams will be 10 days ahead of the completion date of theory exams. The students still await the official announcement and date sheet.
The board has also notified authorities about the precautions and guidelines for conducting practical/internal exams. Have a look at the important guidelines for Term 2 practical/internal exams:
Class 10 Internal Exams: The exams for Class 10 students will be conducted by the school and the final marks will be uploaded as well. The exams will be conducted as per the curriculum designed for Term 2 exams.
Class 12 Practical Exams: The practical exams for Class 12 students will also be conducted in the schools from where the students have registered for it, while external supervisors will be there to supervise the Class 12 Term 2 practical exams. The schools have been directed to follow COVID-19 protocols.
Private students would not have to appear for the practical exams, they will be marked on pro-rata basis.
School authorities have to ensure that the answer books delivered by the regional offices are filled in correctly by the students.
Please visit the official website for more updates regarding Classes 10 and 12 Term 2 Practical Exams.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)