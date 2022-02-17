CBSE 10th and 12th Term 1 Results 2021-22: Steps to Check on DigiLocker App

Students can download 10th and 12th term 1 results 2021-22 from DigiLocker. Image used for representative purposes.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing the Term 1 results for Classes 10 and 12 this week, as per reports.
The Term 1 results for both 10th and 12th will be available on the official website of the board:
cbseresults.nic.in
cbse.gov.in
cbse.nic.in
Besides, being available on these sites, the Term 1 results will also be available on DigiLocker.
The 2021-22 results for Classes 10 and 12 Term 1 exams will be available on DigiLocker only after the results are announced. Students should know that the information about downloading the mark sheets from DigiLocker will be given to them via SMS.
The SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number. The students are advised to download the app on their mobile phones or devices for quicker access.
Go to the Playstore on your mobile and then choose the DigiLocker app for download.
Go to the DigiLocker app and click on sign in.
Then you will have to enter your registered mobile number and the 6-digit security code.
After filling the details, a One-Time Password (OTP) will be sent to your number, verify and submit.
Then DigiLocker will open on your screen. You will have to scroll down and select Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
You can then select the mark sheets for Classes 10 or 12 as per you requirements.
You will have to enter your roll number or academic year for login and then click on 'Get document'.
The Term 1 mark sheet will be displayed on the screen. You can download it for future use.
In addition to the results, CBSE will also provide the digital certificates and transfer certificate of the students on the DigiLocker app.
