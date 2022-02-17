CBSE 10th and 12th Term 1 Results 2021-22: Steps to Check on DigiLocker App

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing the Term 1 results for Classes 10 and 12 this week, as per reports.

The Term 1 results for both 10th and 12th will be available on the official website of the board:

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

cbse.nic.in

Besides, being available on these sites, the Term 1 results will also be available on DigiLocker.

The 2021-22 results for Classes 10 and 12 Term 1 exams will be available on DigiLocker only after the results are announced. Students should know that the information about downloading the mark sheets from DigiLocker will be given to them via SMS.

The SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number. The students are advised to download the app on their mobile phones or devices for quicker access.