ICSI CS Executive and Profession Exam Results 2021 to be Declared Tomorrow

Results of the Company Secretary (CS) Professional Exam (Old and New Syllabus) and Executive exam (Old and New Syllabus), December 2021 session will be declared by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Friday, 25 February 2022.

ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams December 2021 result can be checked by the candidates on the official website of ICSI: icsi.edu.

"The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the institute’s website: www.icsi.edu on declaration of the result," reads the official notice released by ICSI.