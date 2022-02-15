Who Is CBSE’s New Chairman? Here’s What You Need To Know About Vineet Joshi

Vineet Joshi, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Education, was on Monday, 14 February, appointed as the new chairman of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

He will be succeeding Manoj Ahuja as the chairperson. The development came soon after Manoj Ahuja was appointed as the OSD in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Joshi had previously served as the CBSE Chairman.

An IAS officer of the 1992 batch of Manipur cadre, Joshi is also the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

As reported by PTI, a senior MoE official said "Consequent upon relieving Manoj Ahuja from the post of CBSE chairman, the charge has been assigned to Vineet Joshi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Education, in addition to his existing assignments.”